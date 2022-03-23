Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $214.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.17 and its 200-day moving average is $219.84.

