Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 49,881 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.18 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average of $164.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

