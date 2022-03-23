Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,817.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 38,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Shares of GUT opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.