Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 951 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.