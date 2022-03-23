Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.
Freeport-McMoRan has raised its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.
Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $50.78.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.
In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,633 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,326 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
