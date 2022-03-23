FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of RAIL opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.22. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

