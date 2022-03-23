FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.
Shares of RAIL opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.22. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
About FreightCar America (Get Rating)
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
