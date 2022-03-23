Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €71.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.62 ($72.11).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €59.68 ($65.58) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($78.18). The company’s 50 day moving average is €58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.87. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

