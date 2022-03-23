Fuse Network (FUSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.70 Million

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and approximately $799,151.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.07 or 0.06995077 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,259.63 or 1.00000927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

