Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.27

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.27 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 24.71 ($0.33). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 25.65 ($0.34), with a volume of 315,575 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £73.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.84.
Futura Medical Company Profile (LON:FUM)
