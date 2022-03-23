FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Insider Anthony Cooper Sells 7,100 Shares

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) insider Anthony Cooper sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.46), for a total value of £29,465 ($38,790.15).

Shares of TFW stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 418.10 ($5.50). 1,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,983. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 446.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 454.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £489.48 million and a P/E ratio of 29.44. FW Thorpe Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 327 ($4.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 525 ($6.91).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. FW Thorpe’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

