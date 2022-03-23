FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issued By KeyCorp

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $33.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $33.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research stock opened at $546.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $466.06 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $571.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

