FY2022 EPS Estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 152,497 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.