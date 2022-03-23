FY2023 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Lifted by Analyst

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $17.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.01. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter.
Shares of TSE WFG opened at C$113.89 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$120.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
Featured Articles
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.