FY2023 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Lifted by Analyst

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $17.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.01. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WFG. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.12.

Shares of TSE WFG opened at C$113.89 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$120.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

