FY2024 EPS Estimates for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Lowered by Analyst

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for WD-40 in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $6.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.80.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $190.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.21. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $184.68 and a 12 month high of $321.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

