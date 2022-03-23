GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. GAN has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $230.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.46.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAN will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GAN by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GAN by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GAN by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 82,408 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GAN by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

