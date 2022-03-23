GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Announces Earnings Results

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. GDS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GDS opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 1,029.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 42,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 91,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

