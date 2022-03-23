GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Announces Earnings Results

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. GDS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of GDS opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.
About GDS (Get Rating)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GDS (GDS)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.