GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.59. 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 144,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

