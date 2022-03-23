Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 7,769 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average is $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.