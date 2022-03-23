General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.