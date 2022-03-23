General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.