General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Gap Down to $95.59

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.59, but opened at $92.60. General Electric shares last traded at $93.73, with a volume of 40,746 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

The stock has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average of $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

