General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.790-$3.866 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.65. 99,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,120. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

