Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €115.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($126.37) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.20 ($79.34) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gerresheimer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €99.03 ($108.82).

ETR:GXI traded up €0.70 ($0.77) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €67.95 ($74.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The business’s 50-day moving average is €71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a 52-week high of €99.40 ($109.23).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

