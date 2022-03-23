Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Price Target Raised to SEK 430 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 425 to SEK 430 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GNGBY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Getinge in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. Getinge has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Getinge ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Getinge will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

