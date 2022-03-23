Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 4.5%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 158,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,269,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Gevo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $933.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Gevo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gevo by 30.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gevo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.