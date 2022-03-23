GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 102.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

