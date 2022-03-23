Glencore’s (GLEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 580 ($7.64) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 485.63 ($6.39).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 502.20 ($6.61) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 432.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 385.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of £66.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 514.10 ($6.77).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

