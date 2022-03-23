Glenn Sblendorio Sells 3,479 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 5,229 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $87,010.56.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64.

Shares of ISEE stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. 1,027,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISEE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

