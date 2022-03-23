Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.10. Approximately 5,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,815,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,207.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,164 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after buying an additional 1,661,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,772,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at about $76,467,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after buying an additional 1,020,736 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
