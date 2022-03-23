Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.10. Approximately 5,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,815,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,207.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,164 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after buying an additional 1,661,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,772,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at about $76,467,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after buying an additional 1,020,736 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.