Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $8,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 437.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,555,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,544,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 6.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,583,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

