GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.13

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.26. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 150,150 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlycoMimetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.85.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. FMR LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 253.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 88,477 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1,284.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 636,986 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

