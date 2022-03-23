Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $15.64 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,852 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 921,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

