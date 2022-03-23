Golden Green Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Golden Green Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,995 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 4.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

FLMN opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $554.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.63. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

FLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

