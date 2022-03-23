Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.