Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.91 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 113,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 375,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

