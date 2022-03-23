Goldman Sachs BDC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,650 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,414% compared to the average volume of 175 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,441,000 after buying an additional 113,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 375,182 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

