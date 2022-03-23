GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Insider Robert (Bob) Johnston Acquires 94,411 Shares

GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Rating) insider Robert (Bob) Johnston bought 94,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.30 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$500,000.66 ($370,370.86).

Robert (Bob) Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Robert (Bob) Johnston 413,551 shares of GPT Group stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 27th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 27th were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. GPT Group’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

