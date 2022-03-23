Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graham by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Graham by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 155,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,769,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Graham by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Graham by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $600.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $547.75 and a 12-month high of $685.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Graham Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

