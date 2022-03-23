Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.56

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.60. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 198,136 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $620.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,477,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

