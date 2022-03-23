Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Announces Earnings Results

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

GRPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 54,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $504,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 177,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,281. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

