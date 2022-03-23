Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

GPEAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.77.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

