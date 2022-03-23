Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Announces Dividend of GBX 40

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,471 ($32.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.98. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 2,025.44 ($26.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,443 ($45.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,558.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,889.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.97) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

