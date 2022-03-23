Grin (GRIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $15.51 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,556.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.73 or 0.07098149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00286454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.37 or 0.00856200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00110525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014143 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.90 or 0.00457984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.40 or 0.00423903 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.