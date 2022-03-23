Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Trading 13.6% Higher

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

Get Groupe Gorgé alerts:

About Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF)

Groupe Gorgé SA engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following business divisions: Protection of High Risk Installations, Smart Safety Systems, and 3D Printing. The Protection of High Risk Installations segment projects and services alike, the Protection of High-Risk Installations division of GROUPE GORGÉ designs, assembles, installs and maintains integrated solutions in the areas of protection against industrial, natural or terrorist hazards.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Gorgé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Gorgé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.