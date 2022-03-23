Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNTY. Stephens raised their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,323. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $438.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

