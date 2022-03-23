Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 621,936 shares.The stock last traded at $93.30 and had previously closed at $93.67.
GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.33.
In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $721,847 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $67,267,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000.
About Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
