Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,822,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,568,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,259,050,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Shares of INTU traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $470.37. 24,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.