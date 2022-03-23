Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.22 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,763,000 after buying an additional 50,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $14.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $573.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,399. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $595.28 and a 200 day moving average of $654.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $787.29.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

