Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:A traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,695. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

