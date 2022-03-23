Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.33. 298,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

