Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 145,132 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,132 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $199,979,000 after buying an additional 145,548 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 23,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 32.8% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 16.8% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 282,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,932,709. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a market cap of $229.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.